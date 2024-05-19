Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,873,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 120,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.