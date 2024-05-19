Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $57.44 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

