Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 95,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 178,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $37.82 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,305 shares of company stock worth $2,255,071. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

