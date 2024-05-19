Boston Partners Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,293 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.23% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NGS stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.