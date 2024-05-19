Boston Partners Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 258.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of Rimini Street worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 318,029 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 856,085 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $244,571.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at $421,720.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $244,571.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,901 shares of company stock worth $413,950. 41.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of RMNI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $112.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Featured Articles

