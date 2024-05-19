Boston Partners Has $683,000 Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6,787.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

