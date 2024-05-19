Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spire were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,968,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,254,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spire by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spire by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 788,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 161,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Spire

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.