Boston Partners Invests $683,000 in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Hello Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,032,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,705,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 294.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,238,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 924,447 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.