Boston Partners Invests $780,000 in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Boston Partners owned 0.13% of International General Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGIC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in International General Insurance by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 492.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

