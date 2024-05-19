Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

NTST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

