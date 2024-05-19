Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Tiptree worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 25.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 354,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the third quarter valued at $815,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $635.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tiptree

Tiptree Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.