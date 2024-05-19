Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of DHT worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 45.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 34,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 18,647.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of -0.34. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

