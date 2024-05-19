Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

THG stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.77. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

