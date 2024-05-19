Boston Partners Makes New $500,000 Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 23.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

JD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

