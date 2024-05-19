Boston Partners Makes New $837,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $95.35.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,643 shares of company stock worth $53,475,566. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

