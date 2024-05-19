Boston Partners Makes New $837,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.7 %
TTD stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $95.35.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,643 shares of company stock worth $53,475,566. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
