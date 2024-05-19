Boston Partners Makes New $950,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Price Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

