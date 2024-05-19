Boston Partners Purchases 37,019 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.24% of Clarus worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 185,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $782,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Clarus Trading Up 2.7 %

CLAR stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.