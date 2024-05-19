Boston Partners Sells 112,168 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,168 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.37% of Ooma worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ooma by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

