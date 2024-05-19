Boston Partners Sells 12,898 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Capital City Bank Group worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $476.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

