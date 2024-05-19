Boston Partners Sells 1,415 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.