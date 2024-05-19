Boston Partners Sells 143,706 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,706 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Realty

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.