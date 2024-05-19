Boston Partners Sells 14,517 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.27.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

