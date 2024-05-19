Boston Partners Sells 21,656 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

