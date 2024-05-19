Boston Partners Sells 21,870 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,870 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Ardmore Shipping worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $141,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $22.64.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

