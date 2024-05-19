Boston Partners Sells 27,577 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 93,434 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,949,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after buying an additional 809,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 164,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

