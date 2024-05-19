Boston Partners Sells 27,613 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

FCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

