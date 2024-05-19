Boston Partners Sells 42,312 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,428. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

