Boston Partners Sells 451,003 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 451,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.57.

IQV opened at $231.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

