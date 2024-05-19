Boston Partners Sells 94,556 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94,556 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

BABA opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

