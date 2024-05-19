Boston Partners Takes Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Potbelly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Potbelly by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $775,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

