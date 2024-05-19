Boston Partners Takes Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of SunOpta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STKL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 50.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

SunOpta Price Performance

STKL opened at $5.54 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In related news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

