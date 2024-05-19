Boston Partners Trims Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Constellium were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Constellium by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $20.70 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellium from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

