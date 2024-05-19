Bradley D. Owens Sells 4,183 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $187,356.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,932.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Z opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

