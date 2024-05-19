Bradley D. Owens Sells 4,183 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,183 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $187,356.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,932.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

