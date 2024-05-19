Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $88,290.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cohu Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Cohu’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

