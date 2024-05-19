Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $244.18 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $244.18 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001866 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

