Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $108,688.05 in Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2024

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,656,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cryoport by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,393,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,156,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cryoport by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after buying an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Cryoport



Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

