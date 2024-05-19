Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells $108,688.05 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cryoport Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CYRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
About Cryoport
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
