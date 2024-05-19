CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CVB Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Hovde Group lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

