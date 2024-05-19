Daniel Drees Sells 13,762 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08.
- On Friday, March 15th, Daniel Drees sold 12,978 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $160,537.86.
- On Friday, March 1st, Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00.
Shares of AVDX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56.
AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
