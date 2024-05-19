Daniel Drees Sells 13,762 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Drees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08.

On Friday, March 15th, Daniel Drees sold 12,978 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $160,537.86.

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

