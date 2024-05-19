Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.08

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 2867116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

