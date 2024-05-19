Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 161,558 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.18% of UMB Financial worth $129,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,108. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

