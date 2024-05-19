Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.90 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $130,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $55.67 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

