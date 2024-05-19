Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 153,675 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.87% of Affirm worth $128,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 8.0 %

AFRM opened at $33.83 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

