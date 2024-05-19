Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 64,238 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Hershey worth $136,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $4,173,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Hershey by 78,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $207.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $267.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $191.77.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.