Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,870 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.22% of Lamar Advertising worth $132,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.91 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

