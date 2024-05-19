Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of TransDigm Group worth $137,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,291.95 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.05 and a 1 year high of $1,330.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,108.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 63,434 shares worth $76,847,440. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.