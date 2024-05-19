Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 152681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.97.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Insiders have sold a total of 99,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,578 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.