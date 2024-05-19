e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $137,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,634,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $7,455,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.

ELF stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

