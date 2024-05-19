East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.17

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 317000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

East Africa Metals Stock Up 16.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

