Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $127,150.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ EA opened at $127.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.