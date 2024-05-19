Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells $127,150.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA opened at $127.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

